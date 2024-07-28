Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.16%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

