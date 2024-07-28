Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 579,936 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 579,936 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of B2Gold worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 142.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,216,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,125,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,894,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,231,000 after buying an additional 9,971,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,543,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,291,000 after buying an additional 8,177,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,382,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,274 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -533.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.57.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

