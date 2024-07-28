Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 60,332 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,332 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,548,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,375,000 after acquiring an additional 580,411 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $125,689,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 85,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.0 %

CPB opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $48.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

