Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,273 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 69,221 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,886,962 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,818,000 after buying an additional 277,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,527,000 after buying an additional 107,926 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,752,920 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $215,499,000 after buying an additional 166,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $165,164,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827,468 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $149,907,000 after buying an additional 69,334 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $93.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $288,293,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

