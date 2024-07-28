Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,311 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 136,268 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.54.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

