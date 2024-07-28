TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.85. The company had a trading volume of 696,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,663. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

