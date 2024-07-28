Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Short Interest Update

Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trailblazer Merger Co. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBMC. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 132,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Price Performance

TBMC stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

About Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

