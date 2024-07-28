TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $523,533.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

