Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 157.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Travelzoo Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of TZOO stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. 186,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,772. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $131.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TZOO. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,114,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,291.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $653,225 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

