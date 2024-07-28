Truist Financial Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $54.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.06.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.9 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $53.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 153,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.