Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after buying an additional 312,392 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,172,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after acquiring an additional 330,422 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 784,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 186,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 46,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WEAV stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.37. 200,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,426. The company has a market capitalization of $737.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.