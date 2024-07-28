Truvestments Capital LLC Has $113,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:STM traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $33.99. 5,584,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,410. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.82. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.35%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics



STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

