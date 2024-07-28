Truvestments Capital LLC Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,021 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,257 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.53. 52,856,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,469,356. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

