Truvestments Capital LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.64.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.65. 1,789,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,050. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

