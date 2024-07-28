Truvestments Capital LLC Has $75,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.89. 6,271,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,267,864. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.74 and a 200-day moving average of $188.50. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

