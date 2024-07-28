Truvestments Capital LLC Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 251,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 39,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,354,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,241,000 after acquiring an additional 165,070 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 318,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.67. 52,049,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,797,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $325.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,420,599 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $229,779,191.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 980,061,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,544,809,570.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 36,753,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,489,324 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

