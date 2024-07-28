Truvestments Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) by 93.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,455 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in AFC Gamma were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 83,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFC Gamma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,658. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $190.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.03. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 31,335 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $378,840.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,775,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,651,513.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AFCG. Compass Point downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

(Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

