Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New $447,000 Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,748,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $2,784,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 54.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $11.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.47. 646,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,382. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.