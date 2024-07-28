Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:OXM traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.39. The company had a trading volume of 189,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,891. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.33 and a 12-month high of $113.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.79.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

