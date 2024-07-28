Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,473,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.37. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WDC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WDC

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.