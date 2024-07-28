Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 1,651 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 478.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,759 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after buying an additional 166,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 724,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,328,000 after buying an additional 137,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Price Performance

NASDAQ DIOD traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $80.27. The company had a trading volume of 313,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,113. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,033,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Diodes

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.