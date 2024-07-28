Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 546 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in BOX by 62,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 27.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at $79,283,010.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $126,044.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,830. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,554. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.65 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

