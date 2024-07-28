Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 765 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $18,867,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 461.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 938,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,098,000 after buying an additional 771,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 726,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,464,000 after acquiring an additional 30,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,252,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,739,402. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.