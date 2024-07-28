Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 9,478 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,478 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2,799.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,881,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after buying an additional 1,816,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,982 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,226,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 575,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 432,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,789,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,032. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

