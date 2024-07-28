Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,212,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $1,199,695,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $650,424,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $556,245,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $291,825,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.78.

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.60. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

