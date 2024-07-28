Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.36. Tullow Oil shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 39,060 shares.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.