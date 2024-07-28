Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Holdings Lowered by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Tutor Perini worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 218,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 32,325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,992,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,130,000 after buying an additional 53,927 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at $6,467,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,899,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after buying an additional 659,657 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 66,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.55. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.60 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $232,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $3,621,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $232,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,217. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

