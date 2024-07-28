TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.97

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.97 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 84.80 ($1.10). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.09), with a volume of 254,352 shares changing hands.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £205.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1,050.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.42.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund alerts:

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,750.00%.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.