Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick John Finn Sells 2,207 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $124,960.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 476 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $22,848.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,311 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $85,807.43.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

TWST opened at $58.08 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 31.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

