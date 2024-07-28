Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick John Finn Sells 2,207 Shares

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2024

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Free Report) COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $124,960.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 476 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $22,848.00.
  • On Friday, May 3rd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,311 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $85,807.43.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

TWST opened at $58.08 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 31.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWST

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.