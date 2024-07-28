Tyler Technologies’ (TYL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $600.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $560.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL opened at $590.65 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $593.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $499.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

