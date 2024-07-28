Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Raised by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5,013.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,862 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,917 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,381.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 61,334 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 57,194 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,218,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $247,761,000 after purchasing an additional 665,894 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after buying an additional 3,019,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.40. 17,379,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,501,722. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $134.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

