UBS Group Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $538.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $511.00 to $538.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $518.91.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $524.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $528.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.59 and a 200-day moving average of $453.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

