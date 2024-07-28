Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.91

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.35 ($0.04). Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), with a volume of 3,873 shares traded.

Ukrproduct Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.91. The company has a market cap of £1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About Ukrproduct Group

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

