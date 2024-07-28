Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultra Clean updated its Q3 guidance to $0.22-0.42 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.220-0.420 EPS.
Ultra Clean Stock Performance
UCTT traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 862,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,755. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.87 and a beta of 2.13.
Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean
In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $50,115.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,056,760.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $50,115.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,314 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,214 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Ultra Clean
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ultra Clean
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.