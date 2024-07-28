Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:UGCE) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:UGCE – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.95. 61,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 388% from the average session volume of 12,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.
Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.