UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Up 49.5% in July

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,244,100 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the June 30th total of 832,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,036.8 days.

UniCredit Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of UniCredit stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded UniCredit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

About UniCredit

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.