UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Up 49.5% in July

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,244,100 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the June 30th total of 832,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,036.8 days.
UniCredit Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of UniCredit stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded UniCredit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
About UniCredit
UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.
