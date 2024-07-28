Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Unilever were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Unilever Trading Up 2.8 %

UL stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.73. 8,462,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,220. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $60.89.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.