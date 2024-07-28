United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.78% of United States Cellular worth $24,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

United States Cellular Price Performance

Shares of USM stock remained flat at $52.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 411,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,587. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $60.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.91 and a beta of 0.53.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

