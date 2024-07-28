Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Shares Up 2.7%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.31. 1,012,183 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 909% from the average session volume of 100,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

