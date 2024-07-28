USDB (USDB) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDB (USDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, USDB has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. USDB has a total market cap of $339.07 million and approximately $15.35 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDB token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 338,890,787 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 338,766,149.41828233. The last known price of USDB is 1.00635715 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $28,231,712.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

