Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,290,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,995,975 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.41% of Vale worth $222,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Vale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,627,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,014,442. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

