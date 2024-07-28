Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NYSE VLO opened at $159.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.18. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Valero Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

