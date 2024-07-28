Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $159.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.18.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. TD Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

