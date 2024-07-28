Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.57 on Friday, hitting $561.56. The company had a trading volume of 473,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,184. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $609.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $570.34 and a 200 day moving average of $531.58. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

