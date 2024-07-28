Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.02. 184,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,513. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $159.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.15. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

