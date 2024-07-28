Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,156 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,585. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

