Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,969,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,585. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

