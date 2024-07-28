Velas (VLX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $729,388.88

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $19.58 million and $729,388.88 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00041179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,615,825,464 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

