VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Shares Down 9.1%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 104,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 97,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.41, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.43.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model that generates accurate heart volumetric measurements.

