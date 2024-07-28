Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm
Veradigm Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ MDRX opened at $9.70 on Friday. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55.
Veradigm Company Profile
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
