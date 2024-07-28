Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after buying an additional 95,291 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,483 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 171,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $9.70 on Friday. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

